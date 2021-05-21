newsbreak-logo
How to Cop the Air Jordan 1 Low OG Ghost Green

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Ghost Green” is the latest iteration of the silhouette this season and it’s certainly a solid pair for summer. Flaunting a crisp white leather base and the highlight Ghost Green hue across its overlays and branded areas, the model is also accentuated with silver heel tabs that incorporate the signature wings logo in black. Additionally, a checkered tongue label with more green and black for its insoles, followed by a light orange-colored tongue, and white/black rubber tooling rounds out the style.

