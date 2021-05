If you had the opportunity to attend the Tokyo Olympics, would you? Would anything make you think twice?. The rescheduled 2020 Olympics are July 23 to Aug. 8. More than 11,000 athletes -- including more than 600 from the United States -- from 205 nations are expected to take part in 339 events among 33 sports. You probably can't go even if you wanted to. Japan has closed its borders to 152 nations, including the U.S. (The president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee previously said the decision on spectators will be made in June.)