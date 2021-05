In the current build of Google Chrome for desktop, you can find a couple of sharing options when you click on the address bar. As you can see in the screenshot attached below, Chrome’s Omnibox has a “Send to your devices” icon and a “Scan QR code” icon next to the bookmarks button. But other sharing options, like “Save page as” and “Cast,” are hidden within the three-dot menu. While this layout isn’t the most optimal, it makes sense as having all sharing options in the address bar would crowd it up. Thankfully, Google is now working on a better solution.