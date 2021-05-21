newsbreak-logo
Environment

More Rain This Weekend

KFOR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday will be warm, humid, breezy and partly sunny. Highs will climb to near 80. Eastern Oklahoma will only climb to the mid 70s with continued storm chances. Western Oklahoma will have more sunshine with warmer highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances return overnight with scattered showers by sunrise. Waves of showers and a few storms will continue Saturday with highs in the low 70s. The best chance for rain will shift to western Oklahoma Saturday night through Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be drier with only isolated storm chances.

kfor.com
Oklahoma State
