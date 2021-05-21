Aldi Raleigh Grocery Deals May 19 - 25, 2021

The top food items on sale in this week's ad.

This week at Aldi, the deals appear to be especially hot, specifically on fresh produce items and summer essentials. If you are in need of stocking up on groceries this week, then this post is for you.

I am going to go through some of the top items on sale at Aldi in Raleigh, North Carolina, this week, which will hopefully give you some ideas for foods to look for when you head to the grocery store.

One thing I like to do, and one of my top tips for maintaining a tight grocery budget, is to plan your meals ahead of time. I like to base them around food products which I know are going to be on a great sale for the week. That way, I can pick up all the best deals and already know in advance how I'm going to use them. This not only saves me money, but also ensures that none of my groceries end up going to waste.

So, without further ado, let's go ahead and dive into this week's Aldi savers deals in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This Delicious Oatmeal Topper

If there is one fruit I absolutely love to put on top of my oatmeal for breakfast in the morning, it has to be blueberries. Blueberries are packed with nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that are amazing for your body.

They also taste delicious, as they are naturally sweet. This week at Aldi, 6-oz. packages of organic blueberries are on sale for less than $3, at just $2.69 per package. If you are an organic produce shopper, this is a great deal.

I often see organic blueberries run as high as $4 - $5 per pint, so you can save some serious cash on this week's deal.

This Sweet Summer Fruit

The mangoes are back on sale at Aldi, for just $0.49 each. If you missed this deal a few weeks ago, the mangoes are back on sale this week as part of the Aldi savers specials.

I personally love fresh mango in the summer, so this is a deal I might just take advantage of myself this week.

Mangoes are delicious eaten as a simple snack or in smoothies. This week, you can grab two for under one dollar, so this is the time to pick them up.

Sweet and Delicious Kiwis

If you're a fan of kiwis, this is another huge produce deal you're going to love. This week at Aldi, a 1-lb package of kiwis is just $1.89.

Kiwis are another fruit that goes great in smoothies. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, just like the other fruits I have shared.

I love kiwis and eat them often myself. When you chill them, they taste especially refreshing. They are also very hydrating, so they make a great summer snack. Pick them up this week at your local Aldi for a great price.

Photo by K8 on Unsplash

This Essential Vegetable

One of the vegetables I use surprisingly often in my recipes are onions. Fortunately, Aldi has me covered this week with their incredible onion deal.

As part of the Aldi savers deals this week, Vidalia onions are just $1.49 for a 2-lb bag. If you enjoy onions in vegetable stir-frys, pasta dishes, or on top of veggie burgers as much as I do, this deal is definitely one worth checking out this week.

Let's Review the Top Deals

Let's do a quick recap of the items on sale at Aldi from May 19 - 25, 2021. The deals include:

6-oz. packages of organic blueberries

Mangoes (Individual)

1-lb packages of kiwis

2-lb bags of Vidalia onions

Final Thoughts

Planning ahead is key to saving money, getting in and out of the grocery store quickly, and making sure you don't forget anything you need.

Make a list, shop the sales, and you will have no problem getting everything you need to cook up some delicious, healthy, and budget friendly meals.

If you find any other awesome deals at Aldi this week, make sure to share them in the comments so that other people will know about them as well!