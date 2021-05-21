newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Aldi Raleigh Grocery Deals May 19 - 25, 2021

Posted by 
Alyssa Atkinson
Alyssa Atkinson
 5 days ago

The top food items on sale in this week's ad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXPgz_0a6jRVsD00
Photo by Naseem Buras on Unsplash

This week at Aldi, the deals appear to be especially hot, specifically on fresh produce items and summer essentials. If you are in need of stocking up on groceries this week, then this post is for you.

I am going to go through some of the top items on sale at Aldi in Raleigh, North Carolina, this week, which will hopefully give you some ideas for foods to look for when you head to the grocery store.

One thing I like to do, and one of my top tips for maintaining a tight grocery budget, is to plan your meals ahead of time. I like to base them around food products which I know are going to be on a great sale for the week. That way, I can pick up all the best deals and already know in advance how I'm going to use them. This not only saves me money, but also ensures that none of my groceries end up going to waste.

So, without further ado, let's go ahead and dive into this week's Aldi savers deals in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This Delicious Oatmeal Topper

If there is one fruit I absolutely love to put on top of my oatmeal for breakfast in the morning, it has to be blueberries. Blueberries are packed with nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that are amazing for your body.

They also taste delicious, as they are naturally sweet. This week at Aldi, 6-oz. packages of organic blueberries are on sale for less than $3, at just $2.69 per package. If you are an organic produce shopper, this is a great deal.

I often see organic blueberries run as high as $4 - $5 per pint, so you can save some serious cash on this week's deal.

This Sweet Summer Fruit

The mangoes are back on sale at Aldi, for just $0.49 each. If you missed this deal a few weeks ago, the mangoes are back on sale this week as part of the Aldi savers specials.

I personally love fresh mango in the summer, so this is a deal I might just take advantage of myself this week.

Mangoes are delicious eaten as a simple snack or in smoothies. This week, you can grab two for under one dollar, so this is the time to pick them up.

Sweet and Delicious Kiwis

If you're a fan of kiwis, this is another huge produce deal you're going to love. This week at Aldi, a 1-lb package of kiwis is just $1.89.

Kiwis are another fruit that goes great in smoothies. They are packed with vitamins and minerals, just like the other fruits I have shared.

I love kiwis and eat them often myself. When you chill them, they taste especially refreshing. They are also very hydrating, so they make a great summer snack. Pick them up this week at your local Aldi for a great price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Krsk2_0a6jRVsD00
Photo by K8 on Unsplash

This Essential Vegetable

One of the vegetables I use surprisingly often in my recipes are onions. Fortunately, Aldi has me covered this week with their incredible onion deal.

As part of the Aldi savers deals this week, Vidalia onions are just $1.49 for a 2-lb bag. If you enjoy onions in vegetable stir-frys, pasta dishes, or on top of veggie burgers as much as I do, this deal is definitely one worth checking out this week.

Let's Review the Top Deals

Let's do a quick recap of the items on sale at Aldi from May 19 - 25, 2021. The deals include:

  • 6-oz. packages of organic blueberries
  • Mangoes (Individual)
  • 1-lb packages of kiwis
  • 2-lb bags of Vidalia onions

Final Thoughts

Planning ahead is key to saving money, getting in and out of the grocery store quickly, and making sure you don't forget anything you need.

Make a list, shop the sales, and you will have no problem getting everything you need to cook up some delicious, healthy, and budget friendly meals.

If you find any other awesome deals at Aldi this week, make sure to share them in the comments so that other people will know about them as well!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alyssa Atkinson

Alyssa Atkinson

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
278
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

 https://linktr.ee/nomeatfastfeet
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins#Nutrients#Groceries#Food Drink#Organic Meals#Best Foods#Local Food#Breakfast Foods#This Sweet Summer Fruit#Food Products#Specials#Sale#Summer Essentials#Organic Blueberries#Veggie Burgers#Smoothies#Pasta Dishes#Package#Mangoes#Fresh Mango
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Alyssa Atkinson

4 Raleigh Food Staples On Sale This Week For You To Buy

The products you need to grab this week (May 5 - 11, 2021). Each Wednesday, Aldi rolls out a new grocery store ad with Aldi Savers deals to look out for. These specific items typically run even cheaper than other grocery store products, and they include everything from produce to pantry items to household items and much more.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

The 5 Best Budget Foods I've Found at Aldi in Raleigh

Healthy, budget ingredients you should definitely know about. As a young professional on a tight grocery budget, I enjoy shopping at grocery stores where I can get the most bang for my buck. After moving to North Carolina, I have located my two favorite local grocery stores to shop at - Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

Raleigh Farmer's Market Booming With Produce in May

All the current produce you can purchase right now. Fresh vegetables at the Raleigh Farmer's Market.Photo taken by the author. This past weekend, I made a trip down to the Raleigh Farmer's Market to see what is fresh and available right now (May 2021). I was pleasantly surprised by the huge selection of produce, along with the budget friendly prices.
Posted by
FanSided

Aldi stores: These Pokemon cookies are a real catch!

It’s no secret that Aldi stores have the best foodie finds, and these new Pokemon cookies are a real catch (pun intended). Read on to learn all the details about these snacks, I’m sure they won’t be available for long. Pokemon quickly took over just about everything, it’s latest accomplishment...
Dartmouth, MAPosted by
FUN 107

New Dartmouth Mall Aldi Part of Grocery Store-Mall Trend

If you have driven by the Dartmouth Mall this week, you may have noticed some major construction happening down at what was formerly the Sears site. The construction site will be the future home of the Dartmouth Mall's Aldi location, as we first told you back in January. Yes, a grocery store in a mall.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Pokémon Sugar Cookies

From Pokémon cereal to Pokémon cards with McDonald's Happy Meals, it's always fun to see pop culture and cartoons come into the food world. Now, Pillsbury has hopped on the Pokémon train. The company's classic cut-out sugar cookies are such an easy treat — all you need to do is pop them in the oven. You might be familiar with its pre-made holiday patterned cookies, but now you can find Pokémon-themed boxes of them on shelves.
kentlive.news

Aldi make important change to their fish range

Aldi is launching a new range of seasonal fish in a bid to support the British fishing industry that has been hit hard by the closure of hospitality venues. On sale from Thursday 13th May from just £1.49, the Specialbuy range features species mostly fished on the south coast of Britain that would normally have been sold to restaurants across the UK and Europe.
Worldkamcity.com

Aldi Trialling Soft Plastic Collection

Aldi is trialling its first collection facilities for soft plastics in select stores in the North of England and East Midlands. The supermarket is providing collection bins at 20 of its stores across Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Greater Manchester, where customers can deposit clean, soft plastic packaging. As most local authorities...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Seasonal Funnel Cake Kit

It's carnival season once again, and whether or not your favorite local annual carnival has plans to be fully up and running this spring (fingers crossed!), you may rest assured that you will not have to do without that beloved carnival staple, funnel cake. On May 11, Instagrammer @AldiFavoriteFinds alerted their 210,000 followers to the news that fan-favorite Baker's Corner Funnel Cake kit is back on Aldi shelves, along with a number of other seasonal items.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

'The Unofficial ALDI Cookbook' celebrates the grocery store with recipes

A new cookbook celebrates the items one finds in the regular stock at ALDI, the discount grocery store. The cookbook, like the store, is austere. But no doubt shoppers fan favorites are found within the pages. "The Unofficial ALDI Cookbook: Delicious Recipes Made with Fan Favorites from the Award-Winning Grocery...
robertsoncountyconnection.com

ALDI unveils newly remodeled Springfield store

ALDI welcomed shoppers back to its renovated Springfield store last Wednesday. The store, located at 3438 Tom Austin Hwy., is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide. The Springfield store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated store provides...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Dried Mangoes

No one can deny that dried mangoes serve up some great health benefits alongside a winning flavor. According to Drying All Foods, these snacks contain substantial levels of vitamin A, antioxidants, fiber, manganese, copper, and much more. This food can also aid in digestion, boosts circulation, helps you lose weight, and keeps your eyesight strong (via Organic Facts). While dried mangoes deliver a wide variety of health benefits, finding the best varieties can sometimes prove challenging. Luckily, Aldi now sells dried mangoes that can get anyone talking.
kentlive.news

Asda launches cheap hot tub deal that price matches Aldi

Asda is selling a hot tub for just £350 as supermarkets enter a new summer price war. Lockdown saw sales of the garden accessory sky rocket, with retailers such as Argos, B&Q and Very all reporting hot tubs had sold out at the peak of the demand. People kitting out their gardens during the summer months meant hot tub shortages across the UK.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Kitchn

The Most Exciting New Groceries to Hit Supermarket Shelves This May

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You know that old saying, April showers bring May groceries? Oh whoops, that’s not quite right. Oh well, I’m back, reporting to you live, having just taste tested a whole slew of new products that are hitting grocery store shelves nationwide this month. The combo of these yummy bites plus sunnier skies is putting me in a great mood, so I wanted to spread the joy and share the news of my favorite finds for this month.
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Brentwood for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Brentwood, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information. FRANKLIN | SPRING HILL. StoreAddressInspection DateScore. Brentwood Market & Deli925 Franklin Rd10/22/202079. Costco98 Seaboard Ln12/2/202096. GFS Market Place95 Seaboard...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

ALDI store getting ready to open

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new grocery store is getting set to open in Albemarle County. ALDI will be opening its first store in the Charlottesville area on June 3 at 100 Albemarle Square at 7:45 a.m. It's part of a national expansion plan through which the company...