Presidential Election

Biden’s American Investment Plan

By Συντάκτης: By Dan Georgakas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan aims to overhaul America’s faltering infrastructure in order to meet the technology and needs of the twenty-first century. The proposal is centered on repairing 173,000 miles of highways and 45,000 bridges, tunnels, and dams. High speed broadband will be expanding nationally, all lead pipes will be eliminated, and fossil fuel workers will be funded to learn the skills needed to compete in the new economy.National polls report that repair of our infrastructure has the support of 97% of the nation. Biden’s more ambitious...

