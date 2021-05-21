Biden’s American Investment Plan

With the economy reopening, “all that President Biden and his Democratic allies had to do for the jobs market to take off at or near historic levels was . . . do nothing, stupid,” snarks Andy Puzder at Fox Business. “Unfortunately, the temptation was too great.” In March, Democrats — “without a single Republican vote in the House or the Senate” — extended the federal $300 weekly jobless bonus until September. “The job market reacted immediately”: In April, the number of monthly new jobs plummeted to 266,000, from 770,000 in March, while the unemployment rate grew to 6.1 percent. Biden’s solution? “More of what’s causing the current problem in the first place — government spending”: He’s pushing his $2.3 trillion infrastructure and climate plan” and actually claiming it “will create new jobs.”