A Year of COVID College

By Συντάκτης: By Connie Michalos
thenationalherald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official. The first year of COVID College is over. Finals are done. Grades are submitted. Now what?Well, we wait to see if it will be safe to return to campus in the Fall. More important, we wait to see what students will be like when we come back. This has been a difficult year on so many levels – academic, social, emotional, physical, psychological, spiritual, financial. We are all exhausted, and though we did our best to communicate information in creative ways, I’m not certain we were very successful.We all have COVID fatigue, a certain malaise that...

#Covid#Covid College#Students#Grades#Fall#Social#Fatigue#Creative Ways
