newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp denies it will drop privacy update for Turkey users

By SUZAN FRASER and KELVIN CHAN
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hQCz_0a6jQXX200

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey's competition watchdog said Friday it was told by WhatsApp that the chat app won't apply a controversial privacy update following an investigation, but the announcement was contradicted by the Facebook-owned app, which said it still plans to roll out the update for Turkish users.

It’s a fresh sign of the confusion between regulators and the tech company over the update to WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy rules, which has raised concerns that users are being forced to agree to share more of their data with Facebook. Germany last week ordered Facebook to stop processing WhatsApp user data over concern about the changes.

The changes were initially announced at the start of the year but delayed after a backlash sparked by a wave of confusion and misinformation among users, including those in Turkey. Users were given a May 15 deadline to agree to the update.

Turkish users, worried about the possible sharing of their personal information, began downloading alternative messaging applications such as Signal, Telegram or the Turkish app, Bip, which was developed by mobile phone operator Turkcell. Many chose to close down their WhatsApp accounts even though the messaging app assured that the content of messages would remain encrypted.

Turkey’s Competition Board, meanwhile, had launched an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp over a possible violation of Article 6 of Turkey’s competition laws, which bar companies from “abusing their dominant positions.”

In a brief statement Friday, the competition watchdog said it had been notified by WhatsApp that the update “will not come into effect for any user in Turkey, including users who approved it.”

WhatsApp however, disputed the Turkish notice.

“It is not the case that we no longer intend to roll out the update in Turkey," it said in a statement. “We continue to discuss next steps with the relevant authorities and we remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone.”

WhatsApp insisted that the update does not “expand our ability to share data with Facebook and does not impact the privacy of personal messages with friends or family.”

"We continue to roll out our update gradually around the world and the majority of people who have received it have accepted,” it said. The company has pointed out previously that the update is related only to messages between businesses and customers.

A week ago, a German privacy watchdog issued an emergency order banning Facebook from gathering data on WhatsApp users, over concern the updated policy was in breach of stringent European data protection rules.

____

Chan reported from London

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Data Protection#Facebook Privacy#User Privacy#User Information#Facebook Mobile#Ap#Signal#Turkcell#Competition Board#European#Whatsapp Users#Whatsapp User Data#Turkish Users#Personal Messages#Mobile Phone Operator#Telegram#Personal Information#Breach#Ankara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Related
InternetVox

Facebook will push you to read articles before you share them

The next time you try to share an article without actually reading it first, Facebook might warn you to think again. The social media company announced on Monday morning that, starting today, it will test a new feature prompting users to actually open and read articles before sharing them on the platform. Facebook will start testing the feature on around 6 percent of its global users on Android, a company spokesperson told Recode. Twitter started testing a similar feature in June of last year and rolled it out to all its users more broadly in September.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Here is what is going to happen if you don't accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy

WhatsApp owner Facebook is pushing privacy policy acceptance prompts in WhatsApp currently to users of the messaging application that have not accepted the new policy yet. WhatsApp extended the deadline for the acceptance of the new terms and privacy policy after the story went viral in the media. Facebook published FAQs in an attempt to convince users to accept the new terms and privacy policy of the service.
Internetithinkdiff.com

Facebook a ‘surveilling stranger’ would be banned, if it was transparent about users data – Report

A private messaging app, Signal has highlighted how Facebook-owned platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp show very personalized ads by gaining access to their private information. Stating that the business model of companies like Facebook “aren’t building technology for you, they’re building technology of your data” and are not transparent about how that data is used.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Google Asks App Developers To Share Type Of Data Collected From Users

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In a bid to bring transparency to Android users, Google has pre-announced a safety section in Google Playstore that will enable app users to know what data app stores, whether the data is secured or not and additional details that impact privacy and security.
Cell Phonestechnewsinc.com

WhatsApp will disappear on May 15: Why here

WhatsApp has been updated, and if you do not want to accept the new terms of service, you will have some bitter surprises. Next May 15, The popular instant news site updates its Terms of Use, i.e. Terms of Service. Nothing special, it may seem to you. Nevertheless, a routine...
Internettechacrobat.com

WhatsApp won’t remove your account but it will be severely restricted if you denied to sign Facebook data sharing policy

Facebook owned messaging app, WhatsApp has changed its decision to remove the accounts of customers that decline to authorize its brand-new personal privacy policy. However, those who are obstinate that they will not share their information with Facebook will certainly be bombarded with recalls and eventually restricted their accounts. WhatsApp...
Worldwccftech.com

WhatsApp Lands Itself in Hot Waters in Germany for Its Privacy Policy

There is no denying that no one has taken the new privacy policy lightly by WhatsApp; it has raised many concerns regarding privacy among the consumers and the regulators. Even though WhatsApp discussed not taking action against those who do not accept the privacy policy, we figured that the app's functionality would be severely crippled for anyone who refuses to accept this change.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

German regulator bans Facebook from processing WhatsApp user data

Germany's lead data protection regulator for Facebook (FB.O) is banning the social network from processing personal data from WhatsApp users because it views the messaging app's new terms of use as illegal, it said on Tuesday. The decision follows emergency proceedings opened by the regulator in the city-state of Hamburg...
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

SA regulator seeks legal advice on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

South Africa's Information Regulator said on Thursday it was seeking legal advice to get messaging platform WhatsApp to revise its privacy policy in the country to align with standards used in the European Union (EU). Earlier this year the Facebook-owned messaging app informed users that they would need to consent...
Cell Phonescgmagonline.com

WhatsApp Forcing Controversial Terms of Service on Users

Following WhatsApp’s new Terms of Service announcement last year, the messaging app plans to push forward with the rule change, regardless of the backlash received. Facebook’s goal since purchasing WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion was to make it an “everything app” where not only would you use it to message friends, but also to shop, pay your bills, and more. In order for that dream to come true, they have changed the rules in their Terms of Service.
Worldbreakingnews4you.com

Center does not agree with WhatsApp privacy policies

The center notified the Delhi High Court on Monday that it believes that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian Information Technology (IT) laws and standards, and has asked online platforms to provide addresses to clarify whether it is necessary to confirm central government guidelines. The lawsuit was filed in front...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Germany's Privacy Watchdog Prohibits Facebook From Collecting WhatsApp User Data For 3 Months: Bloomberg

Hamburg’s (Germany) privacy authority head, Johannes Caspar, has issued a three-month emergency ban against Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp unit, prohibiting it from German user data collection, for WhatsApp’s alleged intransparent, inconsistent, and overly broad new terms, Bloomberg reports. Caspar also requested a panel of the European Union data regulators...
Cell Phones9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS to support disappearing mode focused on privacy

WhatsApp for iOS is developing a disappearing mode to focus on privacy. This feature isn’t available yet for the public but WABetaInfo gave us the first look at this function. According to the site, when the user enables the Disappearing Mode, new chats will begin with disappearing messages on. Today...
InternetZDNet

Brazilian authorities call for postponement of WhatsApp privacy changes

Brazilian authorities have asked WhatsApp to postpone the introduction of its new privacy policy this week amid concerns over data protection and consumer rights. The request was issued on Friday (7) by Brazil's data protection agency ANPD, national consumer body Senacon, the Federal Prosecution Service and competition watchdog Cade. WhatsApp and its owner Facebook must respond to the requests from the government today (10). Failure to comply could lead to action from the federal prosecutor to guarantee the fulfillment and protection of collective rights, in addition to other measures that may be applied by other Brazilian authorities.
Cell Phonesimore.com

WhatsApp is testing disappearing messages for the privacy-conscious

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that is aimed at the privacy-conscious. Users will be able to configure the app so messages disappear once read. If you love privacy, disappearing messages is the feature for you. You can enable it within Contact Info and Group Info, but it can happen that you have to manually enable it when a contact starts a new chat with you: for this reason WhatsApp is now developing a new option in WhatsApp Settings > Privacy that will automatically turn on disappearing messages in new chats!