newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenawee County, MI

Rep. Bronna Kahle seeks comments on Secretary of State appointment-only model

Daily Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleADRIAN — State Rep. Bronna Kahle is asking Lenawee County residents to share their experiences with the appointment-only system at Secretary of State branch offices. The department moved to the appointment-only model last June after previously closing its offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the change permanent, calling the walk-in system an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”

www.lenconnect.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Government
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Adrian, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bronna Kahle
Person
Jocelyn Benson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Secretary#Permanent Secretary#Public Hearings#State Legislators#R Adrian#Democrat#The Detroit Free Press#The Associated Press#Governor#State Branch Offices#State Staff#Lenawee County Residents#Calling#Appointment Slots#Scheduling Appointments#State Mandated Fees#Complaints#Call Center Improvements#Book Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateWNDU

Michigan Rep. Upton supports commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan GOP representative Fred Upton is pushing back against certain members of his own party. He believes some Republicans are downplaying the violence during the capitol riots on January 6. “It was chilling, uh, what happened. Uh, absolutely chilling. And that’s why I think that it’s important...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan Statedeadlinedetroit.com

Michigan civil rights director named interim Detroit police chief

Former assistant Detroit police chief James White, who left the department last year to head the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, will return to take over for Chief James Craig on an interim basis in June. Mayor Mike Duggan named Craig's temporary replacement at a news conference Monday, though indicated...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

Part of U.S. 12 dedicated to Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams

FRANKLIN TWP. — Friends, relatives and co-workers of Michigan State Police Trooper Rodger M. Adams gathered Friday, 50 years to the day after his death in the line of duty. They gathered with representatives of the Michigan State Police post in Monroe and the Lenawee Community Foundation to dedicate a portion of U.S. 12 in Franklin Township to Adams' memory. He died May 14, 1971, in a crash on U.S. 12. Shortly after 1:15 a.m. that day, a news release from the Michigan State Police said, Adams and his partner were dispatched to investigate a traffic crash. Approximately one-half mile west of Tipton Highway, an oncoming car skidded around a curve and crossed the center line of the roadway. Adams swerved the patrol car to the right, but was unable to avoid the oncoming car. The two vehicles met nearly head-on.