Rep. Bronna Kahle seeks comments on Secretary of State appointment-only model
ADRIAN — State Rep. Bronna Kahle is asking Lenawee County residents to share their experiences with the appointment-only system at Secretary of State branch offices. The department moved to the appointment-only model last June after previously closing its offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the change permanent, calling the walk-in system an “antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked.”www.lenconnect.com