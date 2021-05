WhatsApp is testing a new feature that is aimed at the privacy-conscious. Users will be able to configure the app so messages disappear once read. If you love privacy, disappearing messages is the feature for you. You can enable it within Contact Info and Group Info, but it can happen that you have to manually enable it when a contact starts a new chat with you: for this reason WhatsApp is now developing a new option in WhatsApp Settings > Privacy that will automatically turn on disappearing messages in new chats!