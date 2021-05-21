newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Polish utility Tauron's green shift to start with gas

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s state-run utility Tauron will start a shift towards greener energy by investing in gas projects, the company’s new chef executive said on Friday.

Tauron generates energy mostly from coal but is looking at moving to low-emission energy sources.

“We have to start a green shift as soon as possible. This will be a blue shift at first,” Pawel Straczynski, referring to gas which burns with a blue flame.

Straczynski, who was appointed Tauron CEO in April, told a news conference that Tauron plans to have a capacity of 3-4 gigawatts installed in gas projects by 2030.

Tauron’s plans fall under a bigger scheme in coal-reliant Poland, which sees gas as a transition fuel before switching to nuclear and renewables. The country’s biggest power producer PGE has urged the European Commission to include gas in European Union rules on sustainable finance.

In April, Poland announced plans to create a special energy agency to take over coal power plants from the state utilities.

Straczynski said that a planned spinoff of coal assets from state-run utilities was a condition for Tauron to continue investment for the long term.

Before he joined Tauron, Straczynski was chief financial officer at Poland’s biggest power group PGE. He said that currently there are no talks over a potential merger of the two groups.

“Maybe, at some point in future, it would be worth starting such discussions,” he said.

PGE’s CEO said last year that Polish state-run utilities, including PGE and Tauron, should merge immediately after offloading their coal assets.

Tauron reported a 417% jump in first-quarter net profit to 839 million zlotys ($228.47 million), due to positive one-offs related to restructuring of the group’s carbon emission permits portfolio, which will not be repeated in the coming quarters.

Straczynski said that he expects the group’s EBITDA this year to be comparable to the core profit in 2020. He said the company should update its strategy by the end of 2021.

($1 = 3.6722 zlotys)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Sustainable Energy#Green Power#Energy Transition#Energy Company#Coal Plants#Pge#The European Commission#European Union#Ebitda#Utility Tauron#Tauron Ceo#Gas Projects#Coal Power Plants#Coal Assets#Coal Reliant Poland#Fuel#Greener Energy#Warsaw#Restructuring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Environmentwsau.com

Germany’s Scholz proposes “climate club” to avoid trade friction

LISBON (Reuters) – Germany wants the European Union to create a “climate club” with other countries like the United States, Japan and possibly even China to avoid trade friction linked to green tariffs such as a planned carbon border levy. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Wants To Ban Sales Of New Gas Boilers From 2025 Onwards — Smart Thinking!

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that no new fossil fuel boilers should be sold anymore starting in 2025 if the world really wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, the BBC has reported. The agency published a special report and noted that this is just one of 400 steps on the road to net-zero emissions that the traditionally fossil-friendly agency recommends. Another step would be the sales of new gas and diesel cars ending by 2035. The IEA pointed out that from now on, there is no place for new coal, oil, or gas exploration or supplies.
Energy IndustryClickOnDetroit.com

EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

WARSAW – The European Union’s top court on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop mining brown coal at the Turow mine, on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground water away...
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Tauron says more cos in Poland choose renewable power supply

May 21 (Renewables Now) - Polish energy company Tauron Polska Energia SA (WSE:TPE) recently announced that the amount of renewable power bought by corporate customers under its EKO Premium product has doubled in 2020 to 1 TWh. Tomasz Lender of TAURON Sprzedaz said the company is observing a growing interest...
Politicsproject-syndicate.org

The Polish Opposition’s Own Goal

WARSAW – Over the past six months, Poland’s government coalition, comprising Law and Justice (PiS) and two tiny parties, had been decaying markedly, creating a golden opportunity for the opposition to oust it. But, instead of forming a united front, the opposition fell to infighting, and Poland’s PiS-led populist government could emerge stronger than ever.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

G7 countries agree to stop funding coal-fired power

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power stations, according to a document summarising the conclusions of a G7 environment ministers’ meeting, which was seen by Reuters on Friday. “We stress that international investments in unabated coal...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

G7 to end state financing for coal power plants this year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to limit keep temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, following a two-day virtual meeting. Scientists say any increases beyond that will trigger uncontrollable climate change. "Recognising that continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5C within reach, we stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now," the ministers said.
Energy Industryinews.co.uk

Can the UK rely on hydrogen to save its gas boilers?

Hy Street is not your average suburban terrace. Tucked away on the remote RAF Spadeadam training ground in Cumbria, it is surrounded not by neat gardens and identikit housing, but by bombing ranges and rocket-firing stands. Yet the houses of Hy Street are designed to be as ordinary as possible:...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

New gas plants will spew carbon long past Biden's 2035 deadline

The red-and-white flue stacks of the James M. Barry Electric Generating Station tower over the Mobile River, belching steam into the Alabama sky. The sprawling complex of coal and natural gas plants already spews more than 7.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent every year. Now it's about to get even bigger, with a seventh unit estimated to cost $635 million by the time it starts service in 2023.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU Commission backs 22.5 bln in Polish state aid for wind farms

May 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a Polish scheme to support offshore wind farms with 22.5 billion euros ($27.42 billion), it said on Thursday. “The measure will help Poland reach its renewable energy targets without unduly distorting competition,” the Commission said in a statement, adding that the scheme was likely to prompt companies to make investments in green projects that they otherwise would not have made.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

AGIG starts supplying hydrogen-blended gas to Adelaide

AGIG will blend 5% renewable hydrogen into its existing natural gas distribution network to deliver a blended gas to more than 700 homes in parts of Adelaide. Australian Gas Networks (AGN), part of Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), has officially opened its A$14.5mn ($11.2mn) Hydrogen Park South Australia (HyP SA) green hydrogen plant and started adding the fuel into the Adelaide natural gas network, AGIG said on May 19.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Trust in EU governments falls amid pandemic, steady in EU as a bloc

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union citizens’ support for their national governments has fallen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic began, although the supranational bloc itself has maintained trust, a survey by an EU agency published on Thursday showed. The survey by Eurofound, the EU agency for improving living and working conditions,...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Sinopec Builds China's First Carbon-neutral Gas Station

CHANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Built by China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec"), the Jiaze Gas Station located in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province is now China's first gas station to achieve carbon neutrality as its distributed photovoltaic power generation project (the "Project") officially goes into operation recently.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Shell exits Philippine gas field in $460 million deal

LONDON -Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in an offshore gas field in the Philippines for $460 million as part of its strategy to narrow its oil and gas operations. Shell sold its 45% stake in Service Contract 38 (SC38), a deep water licence which includes the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

"No gas, no affordable transition," gas exporters say

Doha-based GECF questions IEA's recent report on fossil fuels. Without natural gas, the affordable transition to a net-zero carbon world cannot happen, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum said May 20. As an "abundant, affordable and clean hydrocarbon source," natural gas has a central role to play in the energy t...