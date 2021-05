AMD may have chosen to call it Smart Access Memory, and since they were the first to enable it on their systems who are we to argue? Regardless of the name, now both AMD RX 6000 series and NVIDIA RTX 3000 cards support resizable Base Address Registers assuming your motherboard does. For AMD users, almost every 500 series board and quite a few 400 series have added the option in their newest BIOS versions, while Intel is adding it to Z590, B550 and Z490 boards. It is also worth noting for those dozens of people that manged to get their hands on an RTX 30×0 card will need to flash their GPU’s BIOS.