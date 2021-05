Coinlife Receives High Rating for the Second Consecutive Year

Nautilus Inc. reported a significant hike in earnings for the three-month transition period ended March 31 as sales catapulted 120 percent. As previously disclosed, the company changed its fiscal year from the twelve months beginning January 1 and ending December 31 to the twelve months beginning April 1 and ending March 31 in order to include the primary fitness season for exercise equipment, October to March, in the same fiscal year. In addition, the new fiscal year-end is better aligned with the fiscal year-end of the company’s retail partners. As a result, throughout this press release, the three-month period ended March 31, 2021, is referred to as the “Transition Period.”