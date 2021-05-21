newsbreak-logo
County leaders meet for substance abuse breakfast

FOX Carolina
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Leaders in Greenville County will hold a transformation brea…

www.foxcarolina.com
Greenville County, SCaudacy.com

Greenville County Schools: mask opt-out numbers released

The Greenville County School District Friday reported the latest mask opt-out numbers for students, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. With 90 schools reporting, 12,791 students have opted out of the mask requirement. 431 students have opted out of “in-person” instruction. The...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

City of Greenville Mourns Loss of Trude Heller

City of Greenville elected officials and staff were saddened to learn of the death of Trude Heller, wife of Max Heller, who served as Greenville’s mayor from 1971 to 1979. The Hellers first met outside Vienna, Austria in 1937 and reconnected years later in the United States after escaping from Nazi-occupied Austria. Max convinced Trude, who was living in New York with her mother, to visit Greenville, where he was working at a shirt factory. The Hellers married in 1942 in a ceremony on Main Street.
Greenville County, SCWYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools gives update to mask requirement opt-out

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools released the latest mask opt-out numbers Friday, as well as the number of students who have opted out of in-person classes. These are cumulative numbers, meaning Thursday and Friday’s opt-outs are combined, according to the district's Director of Media Tim Waller. With 90...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Officers say they're investigating a weapon discharge in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Police Department says they are investigating a weapon discharge near Shemwood Lane in Greenville, SC. Greenville City Police Department responds to a weapon discharge on Shemwood Ln. Officers say that this is an active investigation. We will continue to update this story as...
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Fatal accident victim was Oconee businessman

The head of a small operation within the Oconee Business Center in Walhalla lost his life last week in a traffic accident on highway 11 in Greenville County. His wife survived the accident. The death May 13 of Dana Todd, a Keowee Key resident, is being mourned locally—especially by Dave Eldridge of the Tri-County Entrepreneurial Development Corporation. Eldridge counted the 58-year old Todd a personal friend, and he championed the strides that Todd’s Vermon company has made in producing ultrasonic probes. Though small in size, Vermon is an example of a successful start-up company which has a connection with French businessmen. Todd died in a highway 11 accident at Marietta. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said, “On Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 our office responded to Highway 11 and Danna View Court for a traffic collision involving two vehicles. The driver in one of the vehicles, identified as 58-year old Dana Todd, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after the arrival of EMS. An external examination on Thursday, May 13, 2021 determined the cause of death to be due to blunt force trauma. Manner of death is accidental.”
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

People gather for Palestine Solidarity Rally in Greenville, SC

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- People gathered in downtown Greenville for a Palestine Solidarity Rally on Sunday. Event information in a press release said part quote,. "Palestinians worldwide have been protesting over the last week against ongoing Israeli oppression. They protest the forced expulsion of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the worshipers brutalized by the Israeli police inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and the airstrikes in Gaza that have killed at least 35 Palestinians, including 10 children.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Op-ed: Where will our wings take us?

In recent days there has been intense community dialogue surrounding the Wings of the City art exhibit in Greenville, South Carolina. This is a good thing. Art is supposed to elicit emotion and stimulate conversations. The beauty of diversity is that each one of us sees the world through the unique lens of our lived experiences and when different perspectives are shared and welcomed, our view of the world is enriched. Public art is so powerful because it widens our lens. By design, it alters the environment as we know it and forces us to rediscover it. It is approachable and feels deeply proximate. It speaks to us in a language that feels familiar, so it is just natural that we experience a dialogue within ourselves.