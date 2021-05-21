WhatsApp is taking the hassle out of migrating to a new phone *and* new number
Migrating WhatsApp is one of the most stressful things I've ever done. It is legit the main reason I take several weeks — perhaps months — to fully switch to a new phone. I have cold sweats because of my slow connection and I always pray for the local backup/restore function to work without triggering the online restore, so I can't even imagine what it's like when you're switching more than just a phone. Thankfully, though, the service is about to make the move to a new OS and phone number a little smoother.www.androidpolice.com