WhatsApp is taking the hassle out of migrating to a new phone *and* new number

WhatsApp has been saying for a long time that it will take a toll on the privacy of its customers. As part of this, the company has made many changes to its technology. It introduced end-to-end encryption a few days ago. This means that only the other person can see the message you sent. WhatsApp in the middle did not read it. Therefore, those chats are transferred in the form of encryption. Now it will also bring this kind of feature to chat backups. This means that the backup file related to WhatsApp chat / groups on your mobile can no longer be seen by third-party applications, but by WhatsApp / Facebook. This feature is currently being experimented on.