Knoxville Boys Soccer Season Ends On PKs
The Knoxville Boys Soccer Squad’s season ended to the hands of Oskaloosa on Thursday in heartbreaking fashion as the Panthers fell to the Indians in a shootout 4-3. The match went scoreless for the first 75:00 when Emmett Schmidt found the back of the net on the penalty kick. But Oskaloosa 6:00, later returned the favor to tie the score at one and send the match to overtime. Neither team scored in the two overtime sessions ,but both had golden chances to end it in the final minute of overtime. Oskaloosa outscored Knoxville 3-2 on penalty kicks to pick up the win. Panthers Coach Dylan Mick tells KNIA/KRLS Sports his team let several chances slip away in the first half.www.kniakrls.com