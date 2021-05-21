Uranium stocks riding higher

Given the market’s current volatility, one of the best investing strategies could be betting on momentum stocks because their momentum might continue for some time. Toyota (TM), McDonald (MCD), and Lowe (LOW) have managed to generate significant returns over the past few months, and we think are headed for more gains in the coming months. So, it could be wise to bet on them now to dodge current market volatility. Read on.Even though the U.S. economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven recession thanks to an extensive vaccination drive and government support policies, the financial market is far from stable. The fear of rising inflation has been motivating investors to rotate away from expensive stocks, which has been spurring market volatility.