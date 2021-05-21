Simpson Baseball Blows Away Loras in Opening ARC Tournament Game

The Simpson baseball team got yet another gem from Indianola alum Brady Held in their opening American Rivers Conference tournament game against Loras Thursday, winning 12-3. Held struck out the first five batters and allowed only three hits throughout the contest, while the Storm offense was the best it has been all season. The Storm hit a pair of home runs in the contest, as well as another five doubles, putting up four runs in the second inning, then TJ Stephenson hit a home run to put them up 6-0, before a Chris Miller solo shot secured the win. The Indians now match up against #2 seed Luther this morning at 11am, after rain postponed the contest scheduled for Thursday night.