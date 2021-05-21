Iowa Session Closes; Representative Hite Leads Charge on Mask Changes
Before the final gavel fell, the Iowa Legislature closed a busy week with a bill aimed at limiting schools and local governments on implementing mask mandates. District 79 Representative Dustin Hite is chair of the House Education Committee, and amended House File 847 to include a provision that would effectively end any requirements for face coverings in schools and those that came for any private entities from city councils or county boards.www.kniakrls.com