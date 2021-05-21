Sheffield United v Burnley: match preview
A grim season for Sheffield United looks like finishing with a great sense of hope for a strong Championship campaign after 17-year-old striker Daniel Jebbison struck down Everton last week. Fans will be eager to see how the Canadian fares against a naturally rugged Burnley side that has earned another season in the Premier League. Sean Dyche has shown he is a master of achieving a great deal with meagre resources once again. He may not be pretty but damn it, he gets results. Graham Searles.www.theguardian.com