Pella Ambulance Director Thankful to EMS Staff, Volunteers
National Emergency Medical Services Week is a time to honor the life-saving efforts of first responders. Executive Director of Pella Community Ambulance Greg Higginbotham says he’s thankful to all who serve as paramedics and EMS personnel, especially to the growing staff in the Pella service. Higginbotham says the profession is challenging and requires a great deal of sacrifice for all who participate. Higginbotham says EMS work is a team effort, which in Pella, includes the assistance of Pella Police and Fire Department personnel, as well as numerous agencies throughout the county and region.www.kniakrls.com