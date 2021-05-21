Pella Ambulance Director Thankful to EMS Staff, Volunteers

On the final day of seniors in the building, the Pella School District reported its first day without an active positive COVID-19 case since April, and one of its lowest overall absence numbers since returning to in-person learning. Just 25 students missed class for any reason Friday, and no students were reported to be in remote learning for quarantine since Wednesday. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling says they intend to finish the school year with mask requirements, but have been relaxing many of the stricter guidelines over the past few weeks with the vast majority of staff vaccinated and case counts remaining low in the community and district wide since March. Ebeling anticipates significant relaxing of standards heading into the next academic year, especially as more adults and children receive COVID-19 vaccines and if case counts and hospitalizations remain low.