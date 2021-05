Metro rail cars that were sidelined in November after multiple incidents of cars separating while in service will stay off line, safety inspectors said Tuesday. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said the 6000 series cars, a nearly 20-year-old model that made up about 15 percent of Metro’s active rail cars, will be out of service indefinitely because of problems with how parts were replaced during a recent overhaul. Safety inspectors said the repairs led to rail car separations on Oct. 9 and Nov. 24, both of which occurred on the Red Line.