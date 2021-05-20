newsbreak-logo
Brian May Undergoes 'A Little Bit of Eye Surgery'

By Corey Irwin
Rock 104.1
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

