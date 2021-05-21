newsbreak-logo
Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 34% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of May 18, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

