Congress & Courts

Allow Access to Medical Cannabis For Terminally Ill Patients While Hospitalized Ryan's Law

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing to express my strong support for SB 311: Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, otherwise known as Ryan’s Law. This legislation will provide relief, compassion and dignity to Californians during the most vulnerable time of their lives. Due to the federal Drug-Free Workplace Act, which requires any...

