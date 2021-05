In the nighttime hours of May 10, Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip fired multiple rockets at southern Israel. As sirens wailed, Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system destroyed the rockets. “It’s the equivalent of hitting a bullet with a bullet,” Omri Ceren, national security advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz, tweeted. Ceren is right that Israel’s system is a technological marvel that achieved what many engineers once claimed was impossible. But, celebrations over Israel’s anti-missile system miss an important point about which the Iranians and the terrorists they support are well-aware: Not all “bullets” cost the same.