Resident Evil Village enemies were originally a lot more numerous and aggressive

Resident Evil Village players on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 already benefitted from some bonuses before release with those players getting first dibs on the demos whenever they were available, but the exclusives apparently aren’t done yet. Sony and Capcom announced this week that players on both PlayStation consoles can complete a series of quests to earn rewards depending on what console you’re playing on. You don’t even have to have the game itself to get these rewards, so if you’re planning on getting it but don’t have it yet, you can secure your bonuses ahead of time before the offers expire.