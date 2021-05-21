Resident Evil Village enemies were originally a lot more numerous and aggressive
A Resident Evil Village video reveals the internal struggles and issues that Capcom had while developing the game. Resident Evil Village launched earlier this month and it’s been an absolute hit for Capcom, but things weren’t always looking so rosy for the survival horror title. A new behind-the-scenes video released on the Resident Evil YouTube channel has revealed that the development team went through significant struggles with the game’s identity in the closing stages of development, and had to make huge changes to the combat to make things work.www.gamesradar.com