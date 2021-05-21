10 games like Resident Evil to play after finishing Village

Nostalgic compilations can often be a curse. Sure, they may offer a handful of great tiles from the old days, but more likely there’ll be many that play like crap. Not only that, those fond memories you harbour can be destroyed by the wealth of amazing games released since. I remember the Sega Mega Drive Collection. It contained some of my favourite games of all time, but playing them now didn’t do a lot for me. They felt dated and weak by today’s standards. The Capcom Arcade Stadium features plenty of arcade classics, but is there space for them in today’s market?