Community members challenge removal of LGBT pride flags from Pendleton Heights classrooms

Members of the community wait their turn to address the South Madison Community Schools Board of Trustees on the issue of removal of the LGBT pride flags from Pendleton heights high School classrooms. Rebecca R. Bibbs The Herald Bulletin

PENDLETON — Clad in rainbow shirts, several community members attended Thursday night's South Madison school board meeting to voice opposition to three teachers being ordered to remove LGBT pride flags from their classrooms.

Principal Connie Rickert and board president Bill Hutton maintained that the action was about enforcement of a catch-all policy against political viewpoints being expressed by teachers in the classroom.

Several parents and students contended that LGBT pride flags are not a political message but rather a message of inclusiveness and support for students of all orientations and genders.

