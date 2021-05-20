newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, IN

Community members challenge removal of LGBT pride flags from Pendleton Heights classrooms

By The Herald Bulletin
Posted by 
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gi0x_0a6jIrhm00
Members of the community wait their turn to address the South Madison Community Schools Board of Trustees on the issue of removal of the LGBT pride flags from Pendleton heights high School classrooms. Rebecca R. Bibbs The Herald Bulletin

PENDLETON — Clad in rainbow shirts, several community members attended Thursday night's South Madison school board meeting to voice opposition to three teachers being ordered to remove LGBT pride flags from their classrooms.

Principal Connie Rickert and board president Bill Hutton maintained that the action was about enforcement of a catch-all policy against political viewpoints being expressed by teachers in the classroom.

Several parents and students contended that LGBT pride flags are not a political message but rather a message of inclusiveness and support for students of all orientations and genders.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Herald Bulletin

The Herald Bulletin

Anderson, IN
3K+
Followers
202
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald Bulletin

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Pendleton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Society
City
Madison, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt Pride#Classroom#Community#School Teachers#South Madison School#Herald Bulletin#Lgbt Pride Flags#Pendleton Heights#Students#Rainbow Shirts#Board President#Political Viewpoints#Principal Connie Rickert#Message#Enforcement#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Community Briefs: May 17

ANDERSON — On Friday, May 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have an all-you-can-eat fish dinner. The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans. Cost is $10 and carryout will be available. Tips Day proceeds aid Alternatives.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Anderson, INPosted by
The Herald Bulletin

Bikers raise funds to support foster children needs

ANDERSON – The unmistakable roar of hundreds of motorcycles filled the clear skies as the fourth annual Ride for Life began Saturday. Participants rode from Anderson through Ingalls, Lapel and Alexandria before ending at an outdoor event in northern Madison County. The event was the first Ride for Life of...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: United Way's annual Community Diaper Drive is underway

ANDERSON — Forty percent of families in Madison County struggle to make ends meet on a weekly basis during normal times. United Way of Madison County hosts an annual Community Diaper Drive. Residents can make an impact by donating diapers to local baby pantries through Amazon Virtual Diaper Drive Wish List or by dropping a diaper donation off at one of the public collection sites.
Anderson, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Let's Meet: May 17-22

• Madison County Commissioners, 10 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center. • Shenandoah Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office of Shenandoah School Corp., 5100 N. Raider Road. Tuesday. Anderson. • Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., via Zoom. • Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., via...
Pendleton, INKokomo Tribune

Family overwhelmed by community's effort to find lost child

PENDLETON — A shrill sound screamed overhead as 3-year-old Abdul Agboola and his sister unlocked their front door Friday afternoon. Standing on her tiptoes, Abdul’s sister reached up and disarmed the alarm. Abdul wrapped his fingers over his ears and ran barefoot back down a hallway to a living room...
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Community calendar

PENDLETON — The Facial Pain Association-Indiana Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group plans a virtual meeting with Dr. Kenneth Casey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Dr. Casey is a neurosurgeon known throughout the TN community. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in Michigan, including Beaumont Hospital-Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital-Taylor, and is chief of neurosurgery at Oakwood Southshore Hospital.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Arabians prom

PENDLETON — About 300 students attended a Pendleton Heights High School combined prom and post-prom event on Saturday, with a format befitting a pandemic. The event took place from 8 to 11 p.m. at the school, which had three zones — two zones were in the new activity center and one was in the main building. Attendees were divided into three groups that rotated through the zones. The activity center featured DJ and dancing, along with two caricature artists, a professional photographer and photo booth. The main building (post prom zone) had a blackjack table, karaoke, games, prizes and more. Senior Evelyn Gerard was crowned prom queen.
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Runners to pay tribute to fallen service members

ANDERSON — For the seventh year the Indiana Run for the Fallen will be recognizing those service members who died in armed conflicts since Desert Storm. The runners will be covering 140 miles starting in Fort Wayne on Friday and coming through Madison County on Saturday. The route in Madison...
Madison County, INbusinessalabama.com

Spotlight: Madison County

Huntsville Museum of Art. Madison County, in North Alabama, is one of the fastest growing counties in the Southeast. It also ranks high for many measures of job growth and livability — such as high-tech jobs, advanced manufacturing, housing, amenities, working from home and education. It’s best known as home to…
Madison County, INwoofboomnews.com

Council Member Seeks To Invalidate Jail Consultant’s Contract

Madison County Council denied a motion to invalidate a jail consultant’s contract signed by the Board of Commissioners. The Herald Bulletin reports Councilman Mikeal Vaughn raised the issue which was not listed on the agenda for discussion. Vaughn argued the commissioners signed a contract with Jack Krouse of Construction Control...
Jefferson County, INMadison Courier

County's COVID status still ‘Orange’ but trending better

Jefferson County’s COVID-19 numbers remain in the “Orange” advisory status — meaning community spread is approaching high levels — but the number of new virus cases is trending better and if that improvement continues the county could be back in the “Yellow” by next week. “Our metrics are improving,” said...
Madison County, INwoofboomnews.com

Thursday, 5/13/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Found safe. Yesterday at this same time, the TONE of Madison county Sheriff Scott Mellinger was very serious…. But, unbelievably, before 12 noon, the missing young child was found. 3 year old Abdul Agboola was found curled up in a ditch around 11:45 a.m. It’s back to Yellow on the...
Madison County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Madison County returns to yellow on state COVID-19 dashboard

INDIANAPOLIS — Madison County has returned to a yellow advisory level on the state coronavirus dashboard. The rating, released each Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health, refers to the current guidelines the county must follow. Madison County had previously been at the blue, or lowest, advisory level. According to...
Pendleton, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

M-G student wins Congressional Art Competition

Winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition were announced recently at an art reception at Gallery 119 in Pendleton. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Fifth District) attended the reception to meet the artists, congratulate them and hand out the awards. “The level of talent in the Fifth District is extremely impressive,” said...
Pendleton, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Kids Art Camp in July at Gallery 119 in Pendleton

PENDLETON — Registrations are being accepted for the 2021 Kids Art Camp at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119. Children will be doing age appropriate artwork with various artists, with snacks provided during each session during the week of July 12-16. Children ages 6-12 may register for either the morning or afternoon sessions. Morning session is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Afternoon session is 12:30 to 3 p.m. Both sessions are limited to 30 children.