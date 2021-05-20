Community members challenge removal of LGBT pride flags from Pendleton Heights classrooms
PENDLETON — Clad in rainbow shirts, several community members attended Thursday night's South Madison school board meeting to voice opposition to three teachers being ordered to remove LGBT pride flags from their classrooms.
Principal Connie Rickert and board president Bill Hutton maintained that the action was about enforcement of a catch-all policy against political viewpoints being expressed by teachers in the classroom.
Several parents and students contended that LGBT pride flags are not a political message but rather a message of inclusiveness and support for students of all orientations and genders.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.