Vegetable gardening during drought | The Real Dirt
As we enter another summer of drought, conserving water is essential. Luckily, there are a number of ways you can significantly reduce water use in your vegetable garden. Before planting a single seed, a good first step in vegetable gardening is to amend the soil with compost. Compost adds organic material to the soil, improving the soil’s water environment. Organic matter improves the water-holding ability of sandy soils and loosens clay soils, promoting better water absorption. And as organic substances break down, nutrients are released into the soil.www.chicoer.com