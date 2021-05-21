Vegetable gardening during drought | The Real Dirt

This spring, like so many others, I found myself with some extra time on my hands and nowhere to go. So, I decided to work on some projects that I have been putting on the back burner for several years. One was to tame my wayward vegetable garden. I was concerned it looked like I was growing a truck patch in the side yard and offending the neighbors. I decided on a raised bed garden with beds a foot deep. I also put up a cattle panel tunnel between two beds to give me vertical space. It was not only a much better use of the available area but more useful and attractive. I began to plant my garden and was excited about my project and my normal veggies were doing quite well in their improved digs.