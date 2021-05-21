newsbreak-logo
Restaurants

Crypto-Inspired Pizza Brands

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first pizzas from the newly launched pizza brand Bitcoin Pizza will be delivered on 11-year anniversary of the infamous Bitcoin Pizza Day. The new brand from cryptocurrency influencer and tech investor Anthony Pomplian aims to "disrupt the incumbent corporate pizza chains" and help to find research and development for cryptocurrency. Proceeds from the sale of the Bitcoin Pizzas will be put towards the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund.

