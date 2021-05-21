St. Mary’s Sheriff Announce Summer D.A.R.E. Program

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the return of Camp D.A.R.E. this summer. Camp D.A.R.E will be held from July 26-29, 2021, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The camp is free and open to incoming fifth- and sixth-grade students.

The deadline camp D.A.R.E registration is June 7, 2021 and applications can be accessed at https://www.firstsheriff.com/divisions/special-operations/dare/default

Please contact Corporal Jaime Davis at (301) 475-4200 extension 78016 or by email at Jaime.Davis@stmarysmd.com or Corporal Andrew Holton at (301) 475-4200 extension 78034 or by email at Andrew.Holton@stmarysmd.com for questions.

