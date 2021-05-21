newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Sheriff Announce Summer D.A.R.E. Program

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dGdx_0a6jG1GB00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the return of Camp D.A.R.E. this summer. Camp D.A.R.E will be held from July 26-29, 2021, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. The camp is free and open to incoming fifth- and sixth-grade students.

The deadline camp D.A.R.E registration is June 7, 2021 and applications can be accessed at https://www.firstsheriff.com/divisions/special-operations/dare/default

Please contact Corporal Jaime Davis at (301) 475-4200 extension 78016 or by email at Jaime.Davis@stmarysmd.com or Corporal Andrew Holton at (301) 475-4200 extension 78034 or by email at Andrew.Holton@stmarysmd.com for questions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEDOE_0a6jG1GB00

The post St. Mary’s Sheriff Announce Summer D.A.R.E. Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Leonardtown, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Sheriff#Summer D A R E#Camp D A R E#Corporal Andrew Holton#Students#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Government Offices Reopen to the Public

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – May 21, 2021 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces all county government administrative offices will open to the public Monday, May 24, 2021. County government employees and visitors will not be required to wear masks. Additionally, physical distancing is encouraged but not required. Several Calvert County Government offices have […] The post Calvert County Government Offices Reopen to the Public appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 17-21, 2021

Calvert County: Calvert Public Schools Announce Updated Outdoor Mask Requirements: In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has updated outdoor mask requirements. Huntingtown Home Fire Under Investigation: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Huntingtown VFD responded to the 200 block of Carriage Lane for […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 17-21, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Superintendent finalist interview videos, surveys posted on CCPS website

Interview videos, as well as surveys, for the three Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Superintendent of Schools finalists are posted on the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/superintendent-finalists.  Community members are encouraged to watch the interview for each finalist and then complete a survey about the candidate. The Board is interested in hearing from the community about […] The post Charles Co. Superintendent finalist interview videos, surveys posted on CCPS website appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Mechanicsville, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is forming a community stakeholder group to guide the master planning of Snow Hill Park. Group members should plan to attend several meetings with the Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted design and engineering firm to review proposed concepts and amenities for the future of the park. […] The post St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co. Health Department Suspends Seasonal Perc Testing

LEONARDTOWN, MD (May 19, 2021) – Due to declining seasonal groundwater levels, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has suspended wet season perc testing. SMCHD staff will conduct the last perc tests for the season on Friday, May 21, 2021. Health department officials are citing declining groundwater levels as the reason, made clear by observing […] The post St. Mary’s Co. Health Department Suspends Seasonal Perc Testing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Offers Locations for Worn out Flag Drop-Off

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ three Senior Activity Centers are collecting unserviceable American flags in preparation for the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Center in Leonardtown. U.S. Flag code requires old, tattered, or worn-out flags to be destroyed in […] The post County Offers Locations for Worn out Flag Drop-Off appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Commissioners May 18 Meeting Briefs

On Tuesday, May 18, the Board of County Commissioners participated in a Budget Work Session. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff continued discussions on the General Fund Operating Budgets and Fiscal 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Projects. County Commissioners also discussed a variety of options, in order to provide the Charles County Board of Education additional funding and […] The post Charles Co. Commissioners May 18 Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Huntingtown Home Fire Under Investigation

Huntingtown, MD- On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Huntingtown VFD responded to the 200 block of Carriage Lane for a reported structure fire. Seventy firefighters responded and worked to gain control of the blaze for forty minutes. Due to the nature of the blaze, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. […] The post Huntingtown Home Fire Under Investigation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AccidentsPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Colton’s Point Fire Being Investigated By MD OSFM

Colton’s Point, MD- On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 4:33 a.m., the Seventh District VFD responded to the 20200 block of Park Place for a reported structure fire. Thirty firefighters worked to gain control of the blaze in thirty minutes. Due to the nature of the fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was […] The post Colton’s Point Fire Being Investigated By MD OSFM appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Mclean, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter To Host Virtual Sip & Paint Event

[McLean, VA] May 18, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter invites the community to an evening of fun, creativity, and engagement in the fight to end Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. The virtual Sip & Paint event, hosted by Wine & Design Alexandria, will offer participants the opportunity to […] The post Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter To Host Virtual Sip & Paint Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Phoenix, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pathfinders For Autism Launches Bus Tour And Major Fundraising Campaign For Statewide Expansion

PHOENIX, Md., May 17, 2021 – Today, Maryland’s largest autism resource center Pathfinders for Autism formally commenced its 2021 Dip Challenge Tour, a statewide bus tour and major fundraising initiative to expand autism resources and programs across Maryland. The announcement was made during Pathfinders’ 20th Annual Golf Tournament at Hillendale Country Club. “For the last 21 years, we have been […] The post Pathfinders For Autism Launches Bus Tour And Major Fundraising Campaign For Statewide Expansion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Cody Alexander Sir

Cody Alexander Sir, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 9, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Michelle Norvell and Step Son James Bynaker both of Mechanicsville, MD. He was the son of David Sir of Daytona Beach, FL. Cody was the loving father of Edward (Eddie) C. Sir of Mechanicsville, MD. Along with his sister Sandra Bynaker of Mechanicsville, MD.
Prince Frederick, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Pinning Ceremony Celebrates 67 Nursing Graduates As Part Of 2021 Spring Commencement Activities

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 67 nursing candidates for Spring 2021 graduation celebrated their achievements May 12 by attending their recognition and pinning ceremony – a time-honored event that has CSM faculty welcoming their students as peers and colleagues in the field of nursing. Like much of their last year together – the cohort […] The post CSM Pinning Ceremony Celebrates 67 Nursing Graduates As Part Of 2021 Spring Commencement Activities appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lackey senior Izaiah Hair named CRD Student of the Year

Henry E. Lackey High School senior Izaiah Hair is counting down to his upcoming high school graduation. He is a member of the Career Research and Development (CRD) program at Lackey, a group of about 20 students who attend school for a half day and work in the afternoon. Hair stood out among his CRD […] The post Lackey senior Izaiah Hair named CRD Student of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

ADVISORY: Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. - At approximately 12:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Loveville Road in Leonardtown. Crews on the scene are reporting two patents are injured. Use caution in the area, and stay alert for emergency...