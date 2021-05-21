newsbreak-logo
Bitcoin Steadies After a Wild Week That Saw the Cryptocurrency Plunge 30% at One Point

By Ryan Browne, CNBC
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin held firmly above $40,000, though it was on pace for its worst week since March 13. The world's largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 30% on Wednesday. Investors are reeling from regulatory warnings from the U.S. and China, as well as mixed messages from Elon Musk. Bitcoin's price held...

Marketssportsgrindentertainment.com

And just like that, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin bounce back

Wednesday’s collapse of the cryptocurrency markets didn’t last very long. A broad rally among digital currencies has brought Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and many others nearly the point at which they were before yesterday’s crash—and, in some cases, slightly higher. Bitcoin was up 13% in the past 24 hours as of...
Stockskfgo.com

Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that in a battle between fiat and cryptocurrencies, his support is with crypto. “The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter,” he said https://twitter.com/TheRealShifo/status/1396034017179406338 on Twitter in reply to a user who asked him what his thoughts were about people who were angry at him because of crypto.
Stockszycrypto.com

Elon Musk Returns To The Bitcoin Circle, Throws Weight Behind The Lightning Network

Days after causing the BTC price drop of the year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is back into the fold, and this time, he’s all about Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Apparently, Elon Musk castigated Bitcoin for its high electricity consumption, something he said wasn’t good for the environment. Now, Elon is back in the BTC community touting a new angle. According to him, the Lightning Network works great in boosting transaction speeds and cutting power consumption by a great percentage.
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Alt-Coins - Buyers Beware, Bullish Sentiment Broken, IRS Weighs In

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum slump 40% in hours. US Treasury seeks stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency market saw a wide range of coins and tokens lose between 30% and 50% of their value in a few hours as indiscriminate selling shattered the market’s previously bullish sentiment. The near $1 trillion sell-off, sparked by fears of a further clampdown on cryptocurrency usage in China, and negative tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk, wiped out weeks, and in some cases months, worth of gains, with leveraged accounts trying to unwind long positions adding fuel to fire. The market has pared back some of these losses but sentiment remains weak and it will take a long time to return back to the heady times of earlier this year, if at all. The current extreme levels of volatility and weak sentiment do not make good bedfellows.
MarketsMotley Fool

Why Ethereum Is Surging -- and Could Surpass Bitcoin

Everybody's talking about Ethereum. Here's why. Ethereum has already surged about 330% this year. On Jan. 1, Ethereum was worth about $735, and as of this writing, it is worth roughly $3,130, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It hit a high of over $4,300 on May 12 but has fallen...
StocksStreetInsider.com

World stocks steady after flip-flopping week

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China January 6, 2021. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free...
Marketsstpetecatalyst.com

Bitcoin ATMs the latest trend in cryptocurrency

Joe Miller learned about Bitcoin from an Uber driver in Gulfport in 2017. After the drive, he did a little research and a little investing, and decided to join the Tampa Bay Bitcoin Meetup, where he learned to speak the language of cryptocurrency. Two months ago, Miller began working remotely...
Stockswmleader.com

Crypto Limps to Weekend After Hammer Blows From Musk, China, Tax

(Bloomberg) — The cryptocurrency market nursed its wounds Friday after a week of pain triggered by a Chinese regulatory warning shot, forced selling and a possible U.S. tax clampdown. If that wasn’t enough, Bitcoin believers are still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token...
Marketseminetra.com

Bitcoin prices fall after China demands crackdown on cryptocurrency mining

Bitcoin prices fell on Friday following a fierce call from Chinese authorities to crack down on cryptocurrency mining and trading. China’s Deputy Prime Minister Liu He and the State Council said in a statement that stricter regulations were needed to protect the financial system. A statement released late Friday in...