Traffic Alerts: May 21
6:43 AM
There is a roadblock in the westbound lanes of State Road 82 at Shawnee Road due to a crash with injuries.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.
Avoid the area.
6:43 AM
There is a roadblock in the westbound lanes of State Road 82 at Shawnee Road due to a crash with injuries.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.
Avoid the area.
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com