Lee County, FL

Traffic Alerts: May 21

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
6:43 AM

There is a roadblock in the westbound lanes of State Road 82 at Shawnee Road due to a crash with injuries.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

Avoid the area.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

