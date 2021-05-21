newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

Salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard chickens reported in 43 states, CDC says

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard chickens. The health agency said on Thursday that a total of 163 people were infected across 43 states, but the total number of infected individuals is "likely much higher." It said the illnesses started around Feb. 12, 2021, through April 25, 2021. Epidemiologic and laboratory data claims that contact with backyard poultry is making people sick.

