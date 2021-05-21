Anthony Davis says Warriors woke the Lakers up with their trash talk: ‘You never poke the bear’
In the second quarter of Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Jordan Poole made a 3-pointer that put the Warriors up by 12 points and forced Frank Vogel to call a timeout. As the both teams were headed to their benches, Juan Toscano-Anderson bumped LeBron James on the shoulder and told him something. A few minutes before that, he went right at James in transition and scored.www.lakers365.com