Salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard chickens reported in 43 states, CDC says

For many, being able to snuggle up to your furry friend is one of the best parts of being a pet owner. But if you happen to have one specific type of companion, you may want to hold off on being overly affectionate for the time being. That's because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that you shouldn't be touching this one common animal right now due to a safety concern. Read on to see which of your pets you should avoid actually petting.