ABI Stability

Wentao Cai, Haosen Wen, Vladimir Maksimovski, Mingzhe Du, Rafaello Sanna, Shreif Abdallah, Michael L. Scott. We present a fully lock-free variant of the recent Montage system for persistent data structures. Our variant, nbMontage, adds persistence to almost any nonblocking concurrent structure without introducing significant overhead or blocking of any kind. Like its predecessor, nbMontage is buffered durably linearizable: it guarantees that the state recovered in the wake of a crash will represent a consistent prefix of pre-crash execution. Unlike its predecessor, nbMontage ensures wait-free progress of the persistence frontier, thereby bounding the number of recent updates that may be lost on a crash, and allowing a thread to force an update of the frontier (i.e., to perform a sync operation) without the risk of blocking. As an extra benefit, the helping mechanism employed by our wait-free sync significantly reduces its latency.