Agriculture

CDC investigating multistate salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard chickens

KARE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard chickens. The health agency said on Thursday that a total of 163 people were infected across 43 states, but the total number of infected individuals is "likely much higher." It said the illnesses started around Feb. 12, 2021, through April 25, 2021. Epidemiologic and laboratory data claims that contact with backyard poultry is making people sick.

www.kare11.com
Agriculturenripulse.com

CDC warns against poultry-related Salmonella outbreak

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned backyard poultry farmers that their chickens may be linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak. The notice of investigation, posted late Thursday, said that 163 people are confirmed to have fallen sick across 43 states, reports...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Investigations ongoing in Hepatitis A outbreak linked to dates

More than 30 Hepatitis A infections potentially linked to eating dates are being investigated in the United Kingdom. Since the start of this year 31 people have fallen ill in different parts of England and Wales and a number of them reported eating dates. Those sick range in age from 6 to 93 years old and 25 have been hospitalized.
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

CDC says be cautious cuddling chickens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC recently announced that 163 people in 43 states were reported to have caught Salmonella, and a common thread is contact with backyard chickens. Lots of folks have chickens in South Dakota, the Administrator of Rapid City Hens, Cody Brown, has an idea as...
Agricultureaudacy.com

CDC warns against kissing or snuggling chickens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against people getting too close to their chickens due to the spread of salmonella. The CDC investigation stated that chicken owners need to take precautions when holding the animals due to 163 cases of salmonella in 43 states, The Hill reports.
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

How to prevent getting salmonella from chickens

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is waring people to limit contact with chickens. This after concerns are being raised about chickens spreading salmonella across 43 states, including Illinois. Children under five make up one-third of the cases. Terwelp Poultry owner, Seth Terwelp, said this...
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

Poultry Poop has sickened 163 in 43 states with Salmonella

As of May 20, 2021, a total of 163 people infected with one of the outbreak strains have been reported from 43 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 12, 2021, to April 25, 2021. Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 87 years, with a...
Agriculturedeseret.com

The CDC doesn’t want you to kiss your chickens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s OK for vaccinated people to ditch their face masks. But the CDC still advises against kissing chickens if you do drop your mask. “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them,” the CDC wrote in an...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

163 People Sick in 43 States From Contact With This, CDC Warns

We've probably all been washing our hands a little extra this past year, but unfortunately not always when it's most necessary. That's according to an advisory this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection, who are pointing to one single source as the cause of a massive, nationwide outbreak of Salmonella. This is super important information going into the season of farmers markets and shopping for fresh groceries.
Food SafetyChar-Koosta News

Increasing salmonella cases linked to live poultry

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Department of Livestock (DOL) officials warn that Salmonella cases linked to live poultry are increasing. Salmonella infections aren’t only caused by eating contaminated food – they can also come from contact with animals and animal environments, including backyard poultry. Raising...
Food SafetyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: Randall Foods recalling beans amid potential botulism risk

CINCINNATI — Randall Foods Inc. on Wednesday recalled all 21 varieties of its Randall-brand beans, citing “manufacturing deviations” that may have allowed for botulism contamination. According to the voluntary recall issued by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, the affected beans were potentially underprocessed, which can result in Clostridium botulinum contamination. The...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

CDC says outbreak linked to turkey is over; consumers should check freezers

The CDC has declared a multistate Salmonella Hadar outbreak traced to ground turkey over. Patients were spread across 14 states, with a total of 33 people confirmed infected. Of the 22 patients for whom the information was available, four were so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the outbreak update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths were reported.
Agriculturefreshfruitportal.com

FDA raises flags about onion farm linked to massive Salmonella outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released a report on its investigation of the Salmonella Newport outbreak that caused more than 1,600 reported illnesses in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. The outbreak was linked through epidemiology and traceback to whole red onions supplied by...
Agricultureeatthis.com

1.6 Million Cases of Beans Are Being Recalled in These 22 States, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration has published an advisory to notify consumers in nearly half of U.S. states that a huge quantity of products has been recalled by a widely distributed nonperishable foods brand. The eight varieties of recalled beans are sold at retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, and more. Here's what you need to know.