Dog helps family escape burning home in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A family is safe after their dog alerted them to a fire in their home, Westborough firefighters say.

Westborough Fire was called to a home fire on Glen Street overnight. They say the damage was significant but no one was injured.

Firefighters say the family dog alerted the family to the fire before smoke detectors started going off.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW