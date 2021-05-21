newsbreak-logo
Dog helps family escape burning home in Westborough

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A family is safe after their dog alerted them to a fire in their home, Westborough firefighters say.

Westborough Fire was called to a home fire on Glen Street overnight. They say the damage was significant but no one was injured.

Firefighters say the family dog alerted the family to the fire before smoke detectors started going off.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Stoughton, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Elderly woman dies after Stoughton fire

STOUGHTON, Mass. — A 93-year-old woman died after an early morning house fire in Stoughton on Saturday. Stoughton Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Mike Carroll said she was pulled from the house around 4 a.m. after being found in her bed next to the room where the fire started on the second floor.
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.