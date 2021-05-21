newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Salmonella outbreaks tied to backyard chickens reported in 43 states, CDC says

WTHR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard chickens. The health agency said on Thursday that a total of 163 people were infected across 43 states, but the total number of infected individuals is "likely much higher." It said the illnesses started around Feb. 12, 2021, through April 25, 2021. Epidemiologic and laboratory data claims that contact with backyard poultry is making people sick.

www.wthr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Backyard Chickens#Chicken Eggs#Salmonella Infections#Disease Prevention#Cdc#Salmonella Germs#Backyard Poultry#Backyard Flocks#Infected Individuals#Disease Control#Severe Symptoms#Health Officials#Fever#Health Experts#Medical Treatment#Stomach Cramps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturenripulse.com

CDC warns against poultry-related Salmonella outbreak

Washington, May 22 (IANS) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned backyard poultry farmers that their chickens may be linked to a growing Salmonella outbreak. The notice of investigation, posted late Thursday, said that 163 people are confirmed to have fallen sick across 43 states, reports...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

CDC says be cautious cuddling chickens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC recently announced that 163 people in 43 states were reported to have caught Salmonella, and a common thread is contact with backyard chickens. Lots of folks have chickens in South Dakota, the Administrator of Rapid City Hens, Cody Brown, has an idea as...
Agriculturenewsbrig.com

‘Don’t kiss or snuggle’ chickens, CDC warns amid salmonella cases

If it cock-a-doodles, you must not canoodle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people not to “kiss or snuggle” chickens amid a nationwide salmonella outbreak. In the plucky PSA, the health agency crowed that the bacteria has sickened at least 163 people in 43 states — and warned...
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

How to prevent getting salmonella from chickens

QUINCY, Ill (KHQA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is waring people to limit contact with chickens. This after concerns are being raised about chickens spreading salmonella across 43 states, including Illinois. Children under five make up one-third of the cases. Terwelp Poultry owner, Seth Terwelp, said this...
Public Healthhawaiinewsnow.com

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population. Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older. All...
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: April 2021 mountain states chickens and eggs report

Colorado egg production during April 2021 was 128.3 million eggs, down 8 percent from March 2021 and down 5 percent from April 2020 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in April 2021 was 5.19 million, down 3 percent from March 2021 and down 5 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,474 eggs, down less than one-half percent from last year.
Agricultureaudacy.com

CDC warns against kissing or snuggling chickens

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against people getting too close to their chickens due to the spread of salmonella. The CDC investigation stated that chicken owners need to take precautions when holding the animals due to 163 cases of salmonella in 43 states, The Hill reports.
Food SafetyChar-Koosta News

Increasing salmonella cases linked to live poultry

Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and Department of Livestock (DOL) officials warn that Salmonella cases linked to live poultry are increasing. Salmonella infections aren’t only caused by eating contaminated food – they can also come from contact with animals and animal environments, including backyard poultry. Raising...
Seattle, WAedmondsbeacon.com

E. coli outbreak tied to PCC Community Market

Seattle food safety attorney Bill Marler has filed two lawsuits involving an E. coli outbreak that sent a child to the hospital in Snohomish County and has been linked to a PCC Community Market brand yogurt. Marler won a $15.6 million settlement for a client after an E. coli outbreak...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

CDC says outbreak linked to turkey is over; consumers should check freezers

The CDC has declared a multistate Salmonella Hadar outbreak traced to ground turkey over. Patients were spread across 14 states, with a total of 33 people confirmed infected. Of the 22 patients for whom the information was available, four were so sick they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the outbreak update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No deaths were reported.
Food SafetyPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: Randall Foods recalling beans amid potential botulism risk

CINCINNATI — Randall Foods Inc. on Wednesday recalled all 21 varieties of its Randall-brand beans, citing “manufacturing deviations” that may have allowed for botulism contamination. According to the voluntary recall issued by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company, the affected beans were potentially underprocessed, which can result in Clostridium botulinum contamination. The...
Agricultureeatthis.com

1.6 Million Cases of Beans Are Being Recalled in These 22 States, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration has published an advisory to notify consumers in nearly half of U.S. states that a huge quantity of products has been recalled by a widely distributed nonperishable foods brand. The eight varieties of recalled beans are sold at retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger, and more. Here's what you need to know.