In a world of social distancing, this is the best time to learn Golf. It’s a game played outdoors which, along with exercise, can be very refreshing for the mind. It’s not an easy game, especially for starters, but this is nothing to worry over. Be mindful of the fact that all golfers were not pro from the beginning. You need to learn to become a perfect player and that’s what we are here for! For a game like Golf, it is not enough to know how to just hit a ball. You need to know the other necessary points which come along the way. Hence, our agenda is to let you know how to play golf like a pro by following a few simple steps, and these will be explained below.