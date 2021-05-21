newsbreak-logo
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Tracking some weekend showers

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Our stretch of sunny, dry and warm weather is coming to an end, and the timing isn't great for the weekend. That being said, the weekend will be far from a washout, and you shouldn't cancel any plans yet! We'll start Saturday in the mid-60s and dry weather. This will slowly change during the afternoon. An upper-level disturbance will help a few showers develop mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours. You'll also feel the difference in the air, as more humidity makes a return.

