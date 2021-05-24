From 2021/05/24, ATrack Main Board Stock (stock code:6465), ATrack 1st secured Convertible Bond (bond code:64651) and Bora Main Board Stock (stock code:6472) should be collected the buy-side price or sell-side securities and the securities will be conducted with manually controlled trade matching terminals
