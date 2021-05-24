newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

From 2021/05/24, ATrack Main Board Stock (stock code:6465), ATrack 1st secured Convertible Bond (bond code:64651) and Bora Main Board Stock (stock code:6472) should be collected the buy-side price or sell-side securities and the securities will be conducted with manually controlled trade matching terminals

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

From 2021/05/24, ATrack Main Board Stock (stock code:6465), ATrack 1st secured Convertible Bond (bond code:64651) and Bora Main Board Stock (stock code:6472) should be collected the buy-side price or sell-side securities and the securities will be conducted with manually controlled trade matching terminals. Date: 2021/05/21. ATrack Main Board Stock (stock...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convertible Bond#Volume#Liquidation#Trading Securities#Securities Trading#Stock Trading#Stock Price#Atrack Main Board Stock#Bora Main Board Stock#Chinese#Securities Brokers#Sell Side Securities#Bond Code#Buy Side Price#Matching Terminals#Margin Trading#Margin Purchase#Trading Orders#Margin Trades#Investor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

ETF provider Teucrium trading files for a Bitcoin futures ETF

The ETF would track a benchmark of bitcoin futures contracts. Add a bitcoin (BTC, +9.41%) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to the list of cryptocurrency-focused ETF applications before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) right now. ETF provider Teucrium Trading filed an application with the SEC to launch an ETF...
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.
StocksFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE poised for an explosive rally

Dogecoin price continues to consolidate the Musk-inspired 80% spike on May 13-14. Consecutive inside days reflect investor indecision but also a new opportunity for the rally. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets. Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Buy Stocks, Sell Dollar Are Main Themes

Stock valuations are at their richest since the dot-com bubble in 2000. Home prices are back to their pre-financial crisis peak. Risky companies can borrow at the lowest rates on record. Individual investors are pouring money into green energy and cryptocurrency. This boom has some legitimate explanations, from the advances...
Stocksbovnews.com

Trading valuations for Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock are in troubling?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 23, 2019. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Stocksbovnews.com

Domtar Corporation (UFS) Stock Value: To sell or not to sell?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 20, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on December 18, 2020 by CIBC that upgraded the stock from a Sector underperform to a Neutral with a price target of $33 for UFS stock. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on August 13, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published August 10, 2020, CIBC analysts downgraded the Domtar Corporation stock from Neutral to Sector Underperform with a price target of $28.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Asset Manager CoinShares Reports Record Volume in ETPs

Cryptocurrency asset management firm CoinShares announced that the company’s exchange-traded products (ETPs) touched record trading volumes on 19 May 2021 amid a significant jump in crypto market volatility. According to an official announcement, two ETPs of CoinShares, XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical platform saw trading volumes of more than $490...
Stocksinvesting.com

Nvidia Gains on 4:1 Stock Split Amid Chip Shortage

Investing.com – Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were up more than 2% Friday after announcing a 4:1 stock split. The stock is up around 70% from a year ago, and hit a record in April with profit and sales accelerating during the pandemic, which drove demand higher. The chip industry is now seeing a shortage with continued strong demand for everything from cars to phones that require them to work.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Sells $4,836,206.43 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksStreetInsider.com

After-Hours Stock Movers 05/20: (UONE) (RFIL) (DECK) Higher; (PLUS) (MAXN) (AMH) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) 14.6% HIGHER; adds to 59% intra-day gain on news the City of Richmond, Virginia announced that it has selected the Company's wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC, as the City's preferred casino gaming operator to develop and operate a casino resort in Richmond.