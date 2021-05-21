June Events At The Calvert Marine Museum

SOLOMONS, MD – May 20, 2021 – Summertime fun for all members of the family is right around the corner at the Calvert Marine Museum! Visit our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for a complete listing of activities and programs. The Museum Store will be CLOSED on June 29 and 30 for inventory. The museum continues to operate with a timed entry system. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursday, June 3 – Lecture Series – Maryland in the Age of Sail Join CMM Curator of Maritime History Mark Wilkins for the final lecture in this seven-week series: “ Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” . Lecture begins at 5 p.m. via ZOOM. A link to the lecture will be posted on www.calvertmarinemuseum.com , and is free and open to the public.

Thursdays, June 3 & June 10 – Sea Squirts – Mammas & Babies of the Bay Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m .

Thursdays, June 17 & June 24 – Little Minnows – Who’s Your Momma? For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, this program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Sunday, June 20 –Father’s Day Morning & Evening Cruises 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 4 – 5 p.m. Surprise Dad or someone special with a one-hour morning or evening cruise on their big day. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and the Patuxent River. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy during the cruise. Ages 13 and older are $10; children 12 and under are $5. Preregistration is required; visit https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises to make a reservation.

Sunday, June 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, June 26 – Toy Boat Building 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. A $2 donation per boat is requested. Museum admission is required. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Capacity is limited; visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

