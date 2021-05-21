newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solomons, MD

June Events At The Calvert Marine Museum

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago

SOLOMONS, MD – May 20, 2021 – Summertime fun for all members of the family is right around the corner at the Calvert Marine Museum! Visit our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for a complete listing of activities and programs. The Museum Store will be CLOSED on June 29 and 30 for inventory. The museum continues to operate with a timed entry system. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursday, June 3 – Lecture Series – Maryland in the Age of Sail Join CMM Curator of Maritime History Mark Wilkins for the final lecture in this seven-week series: “ Development of Chesapeake Bay Watercraft and Fishing” . Lecture begins at 5 p.m. via ZOOM. A link to the lecture will be posted on www.calvertmarinemuseum.com , and is free and open to the public.

Thursdays, June 3 & June 10 – Sea Squirts – Mammas & Babies of the Bay Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m .

Thursdays, June 17 & June 24 – Little Minnows – Who’s Your Momma? For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, this program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Capacity is limited. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sessions at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Sunday, June 20 –Father’s Day Morning & Evening Cruises 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 4 – 5 p.m. Surprise Dad or someone special with a one-hour morning or evening cruise on their big day. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and the Patuxent River. You are welcome to bring drinks and snacks to enjoy during the cruise. Ages 13 and older are $10; children 12 and under are $5. Preregistration is required; visit https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/237/Wm-B-Tennison-Cruises to make a reservation.

Sunday, June 20 – CMM Members Save 20%
Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, June 26 – Toy Boat Building 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. A $2 donation per boat is requested. Museum admission is required. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up and will take place outdoors in the Corbin Nature Pavilion. Capacity is limited; visitors will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The post June Events At The Calvert Marine Museum appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Solomons, MD
County
Calvert County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calvert Marine Museum#Cruises#Chesapeake Bay#Curator#The Museum Store#Zoom#The Admissions Desk#Cmm#Sea Squirts#Corbin Nature Pavilion#Museum Members#Museum Admission#June#Maritime History Mark#Solomons Harbor#Patuxent River#Lecture Series#Special Activities#Boat#Preregistration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Clement’s Island Museum Introduces New “Conversation & a Cruise”

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Beginning June 12, 2021, visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events throughout the season on the St. Clement’s Island Museum Water Taxi. The series of three cruises occur June 12, July 17 and Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. […] The post St. Clement’s Island Museum Introduces New “Conversation & a Cruise” appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Leonardtown, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Offers Locations for Worn out Flag Drop-Off

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services’ three Senior Activity Centers are collecting unserviceable American flags in preparation for the annual Flag Day ceremony to be held Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Governmental Center in Leonardtown. U.S. Flag code requires old, tattered, or worn-out flags to be destroyed in […] The post County Offers Locations for Worn out Flag Drop-Off appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MusicPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Local Music Schedule for the Week of May 20-26, 2021

Thursday – May 20th 5:00pm – John Luskey – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD 7:00pm – Open Mic Night – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD 7:00pm – James Cornett – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD 7:00pm – Taboo Acoustic – Babes Boys Tavern – Waldorf MD 7:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & […] The post SoMD Local Music Schedule for the Week of May 20-26, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Mechanicsville, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation and Parks is forming a community stakeholder group to guide the master planning of Snow Hill Park. Group members should plan to attend several meetings with the Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted design and engineering firm to review proposed concepts and amenities for the future of the park. […] The post St. Mary’s Co Department of Recreation and Parks Seeks Citizen Members for Snow Hill Park Master Planning Stakeholders Group appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ReligionPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Church Chairs Guide: Where Is It Profitable to Buy Chairs?

One of the biggest challenges of buying new church chairs is figuring out where to make your purchase. There are so many options, from online retailers to specialized manufacturers, like the sanctuary seating by ComforTek. The process can feel overwhelming. So, where is the most profitable place to buy chairs? Where to Buy Church Chairs […] The post Church Chairs Guide: Where Is It Profitable to Buy Chairs? appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Mclean, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter To Host Virtual Sip & Paint Event

[McLean, VA] May 18, 2021 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter invites the community to an evening of fun, creativity, and engagement in the fight to end Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, May 25 at 6 p.m. The virtual Sip & Paint event, hosted by Wine & Design Alexandria, will offer participants the opportunity to […] The post Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter To Host Virtual Sip & Paint Event appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pets In Need in Southern Maryland “Dog of the Week”: Punkin

Meet Punkin who’s currently in a foster home of Pets In Need In So. Maryland and ready to find her forever family. Punkin is an energetic, 2 years old, female pitty mix, fully vetted, micro-chipped, and currently on Heartgard and Flea & Tick monthly preventives. Punkin completed two-week Board & Train professional training at Happy […] The post Pets In Need in Southern Maryland “Dog of the Week”: Punkin appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Take A Ride On The Some Of The Longest Ziplines In Maryland At Go Ape

Have you always wanted to try ziplining? There’s no need to travel out of state to enjoy an aerial adventure among the treetops. Check out this adventure park in Maryland that’s full of rope courses and some of the longest ziplines in the state. Read on, and consider booking an experience here in the coming weeks — looks like a blast!
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Calvert County, MDBay Net

Calvert Library To Increase Access

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. - Calvert Library is phasing in more access. As of Saturday, May 22, the one-hour limitation on library use will be lifted. Building capacity limits will also be increased. Customers will still be asked to wear an appropriate mask over their nose and mouth and to maintain a social distance of 6’ from others and help their children do the same.
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Briefs

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is asking for the public’s assistance on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward. Call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or use the free app.
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Calvert County briefs

Department seeks input for planned community center. The Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a virtual public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held June 7 at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Citizens...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Co. Students and Teacher Honored at Maryland History Day

Prince Frederick, MD- Three students from Calvert County Public Schools won awards at Maryland History Day, held virtually this year, and advanced to the National History Day Contest that will be held in June. These students earned a spot to compete at the state contest by winning at the local level with their projects that […] The post Calvert Co. Students and Teacher Honored at Maryland History Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDSo Md News.com

Calvert courthouse coworkers salute Cameron

Noting that individuals who find themselves in court have positive or negative experiences, former district court clerk Laura Sacker declared that the bench she and others were dedicating to the memory of Dave Cameron would provide respite for the troubled. “I hope it can bring comfort to someone having a...
Solomons, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center announces 2021 Festivals, Markets & Events

SOLOMONS, MD, April 27, 2021— Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland announces their 2021 schedule of special events, markets, and festivals.  For detailed information, visit www.annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640. 2021 Festivals, Markets & Events Food Truck Fridays Friday evenings starting May 7 through October 15 (except Sept 17), 5-7pm Enjoy dinner and evening hours […] The post Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center announces 2021 Festivals, Markets & Events appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.