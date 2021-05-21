newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Is FoundersCard worth the price? How are the free trial benefits?

By Nick Reyes
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, I wrote a quick post about an offer for a free 6-month trial FoundersCard membership that came via Award Wallet. In the fine print, I’d picked up on the fact that this would be a “lite” version of the card that would likely be missing some of the elite status benefits. A number of readers wondered if the trial was any good and whether FoundersCard itself is worth the hype. I am actually pleasantly surprised by FoundersCard at first glance. Though I think the target market for this card and membership is not those of us looking for free stuff but rather those business folks who already spend a lot on stuff and would be happy to buy a membership that will save them on stuff they are buying (and I mean to use “stuff” broadly since there are a wide range of discounts). Still, even for a cheapskate bargain shopper like me, this trial membership is going to work out to be a great deal thanks to a few key benefits. I’m not sure I’ll pay to keep FoundersCard beyond the trial, but I can definitely see where it could be a winning deal for some.

frequentmiler.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

52K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticker Price#Cost Savings#Cheap Fares#List Price#Payment Cards#Hilton Gold#Staples#Amex Offer#Twitter#Kimpton#Capital One Spring#Dell Com#Cathay Pacific#Marriott Platinum#Founderscard United#Founderscard Discounts#Founderscard Travel Deals#Benefits#Free Subscriptions#Free Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
News Break
Costco
Related
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

Amex Platinum benefits

Amex Platinum cardholders have access to a wide variety of benefits and perks. The Platinum Card from American Express provides a variety of rewards and perks that can more than offset its annual fee. From travel benefits to rewards points on everyday purchases, the Platinum is packed with enticing benefits.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Forbes Advisor

Meijer Platinum Mastercard 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Most store credit cards offer some sort of compelling incentive to card holders: generous cash back at the store, extended return periods on purchases or free shipping. In contrast, the Meijer Credit Card* offers only 1.33% rewards that can only be used at Meijer and a 10 cent per gallon gas discount. Almost every consumer can do better with a different credit card.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Get $10 Amazon Credit with Your Amex Card

Amazon has a promotion that will get you a $10 credit just for setting your American Express card as your 1-Click default payment method. Let’s check the details. Update 5/21/21: Deal is back (HT DoC) The Offer. Receive a $10 Amazon credit when you change your 1-Click default payment method...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Old MileagePlus Card Will Convert to United Gateway Card

MileagePlus Card Will Convert to United Gateway Card. Chase has reached out to old United MileagePlus cardholders to let them know that their card will soon be converted to the new United Gateway Card. Both cards come with no annual fee, but benefits will change. The United Gateway Card was launched late last year. Check out our full review. The United MileagePlus Card on the other hand has not been available to new cardmembers for a couple of years.
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

The best times to get the Amex Gold Card

If you’re in one of these three situations, it may be the time to apply for the Amex Gold. You’re interested in the Amex Gold, but is it a good time to apply – or is it the best time?. The content on this page is accurate as of the...
Credits & LoansCNN

What’s the difference between the two American Express Blue Cash credit cards?

CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Data Point: You Can Double Dip Bank Of America Secured Business Cards

Data Point: You Can Double Dip Bank Of America Secured Business Cards. Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus–and in this case it means you can double dip Bank of America secured business credit cards. Here’s what I learned from my own recent experience (obviously hoping it would work out this way). This is obviously just one data point, but it’s a quality data point to share for those wondering about this.
Lifestyleinsideflyer.com

How Does Marriott Bonvoy’s Fifth Night Free Benefit Work?

One of the most attractive benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program is the “fifth night free” benefit when redeeming your points. Marriott calls their benefit “Stay for 5, Pay for 4” to avoid confusion, since you don’t actually pay for the first four nights and then get the fifth night for free. But you do get a discount that makes it highly worthwhile to book your Marriott award stays in blocks of five nights.
Credits & LoansEssence

How To Make Credit Cards Work For You

Credit card companies want your loyalty and provide money saving benefits and luxury perks in exchange. When responsibly managed, credit cards are the fastest and simplest way to build a credit history, while also taking advantage of its perks. Not only can you use the card to make purchases when you don’t have cash on hand, you can also use the card for cash advances.
CarsPosted by
BoardingArea

Top 10 Cities Where It May Be Hard To Find Rental Cars (And How To Maybe Get One Anyway)

If you read anything about renting a car in 2021, it tends to include the caveat about how difficult it is to rent a car this year. The reasoning makes sense – car rental companies were strapped for cash in 2020, with hardly anyone renting cars. So they sold off the older autos in their respective fleets earlier than usual and didn’t buy new cars (or at least not as many) to replace them. Even if they have more money now because more people have been renting cars in the past couple of months, it’s harder to buy cars because the factories were at a standstill for extended period of time due to COVID. And, of course, this is coming to a head as people are getting their COVID vaccines and are making plans to finally travel again this summer.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Top 5 Hotel Stay Bonus Point offers for May

Here are our Top Hotel Stay Bonuses for this month! These are for stays that you credit to a hotel frequent guest program. Many of these offers go beyond this month so don’t count them out for stays you’re booking past this month. If none of the offers listed below work for your travels or reward programs be sure to check out our hotel program bonus listing for many more offers.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

All Is Not Lost, You Can Still Get Free Breakfast At Some Hilton Hotels

All Is Not Lost, You Can Still Get Free Breakfast At Some Hilton Hotels. News came out a few days ago that Hilton Honors elite members were losing their coveted free breakfast perk of Gold and Diamond status. This is being replaced by a daily credit and is supposed to only go on during the second half of the year. Many people think it will be the new norm and will be extended at the end of the year but we will have to wait and see. I personally like the change and am looking forward to it, but many people are not in agreement with me. Especially business travelers, which is understandable. But not all is lost, you can still get free breakfast at some Hilton Hotels.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Gregg Farm Services Outdoor Power Equipment: Customer Service

Gregg Farm Services is not looking for summer help. This is a full time position at either their Mountain Home or Gassville store. They offer competitive salary, commissions, paid holidays, paid vacation (for full-time), daytime hours and Sundays off. Their store is open 7:30 am to 5:30 pm weekdays and 7:30 am-2 pm Saturdays. Must be willing to work 2-3 Saturdays a month, with a week day off in trade.