Is FoundersCard worth the price? How are the free trial benefits?

Last week, I wrote a quick post about an offer for a free 6-month trial FoundersCard membership that came via Award Wallet. In the fine print, I’d picked up on the fact that this would be a “lite” version of the card that would likely be missing some of the elite status benefits. A number of readers wondered if the trial was any good and whether FoundersCard itself is worth the hype. I am actually pleasantly surprised by FoundersCard at first glance. Though I think the target market for this card and membership is not those of us looking for free stuff but rather those business folks who already spend a lot on stuff and would be happy to buy a membership that will save them on stuff they are buying (and I mean to use “stuff” broadly since there are a wide range of discounts). Still, even for a cheapskate bargain shopper like me, this trial membership is going to work out to be a great deal thanks to a few key benefits. I’m not sure I’ll pay to keep FoundersCard beyond the trial, but I can definitely see where it could be a winning deal for some.