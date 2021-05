Since the program relaunched in November of 2020, there are nearly 100,000 new enrolled members and the program is now available in all GPM store locations across the country. Customers who swipe their cards can earn up to 4% in loyalty points, double the previous 2% offered before relaunching. As soon as a customer enrolls, they can start redeeming their rewards. As a highly customized program, fas REWARDS brings customers personalized offers and awards with communications that are tailored to various shopping behaviors. Customers can earn 10 points for every $1 spent inside the store and 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased. Points convert to an award of $1 in fas BUCKS or $0.05 off each gallon of fuel for up to 20 gallons. Awards can also be stacked for maximum value at time of redemption.