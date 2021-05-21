Fairs Set to Hold in Vermont this Year

Having a group of people come together irrespective of their ages to have fun and unwind is the peak of entertainment. With food, drinks, music and various attractions, Fun Fairs are the perfect combination of all of them. Various states have various traditions and different ways they celebrate their Fairs.

In Vermont, different fairs are celebrated per the tradition of its various host communities. This makes each and every single fair peculiar. However, with the variety, one thing is sure with Vermont, the blend of farm, food and entertainment would always be on the high.

Vermont is known for its vast land and underpopulation which allows people to enjoy farming and own ranches as well as pet zoos. During the day, the fair allows for people to showcase various breeds of animals such as chickens and rabbits, kids show off their calves they've been entrusted to take care of, adults competing in Ox and Horse races and much more.

Whatever your funfairs in Vermont, there's something for everybody. By evening, it becomes more serene with food and drinks. The stage is set for various musicians to entertain the crowd. Competitions like arm wrestling and talent hunts go on in the background.

Distinct fairs include the Champlain Valley fair that allows for artists to sing and entertain the crowd, the Vermont state fair which is popular for its demolition derby races, or the Tunbridge fair known for its agricultural celebration. Whichever you decide to attend, you're sure to be thrilled for the fun ride.

The Bradford fair which is its 71st annual this year would hold from July 15th to July 18th. This fair allows you to enjoy four days of uninterrupted entertainment of animal pulling, horse riding, farming and activities for the whole family. Also, the Lamoille County Field Day fair in Johnson is traditionally an agricultural fair. It focuses on recreation, education and promoting the agricultural heritage and values of the state. It is scheduled to be held between July 23 and 25th, 2021.

The Addison County Fair is one for both children and adults. Held in New Haven, It features a children's barnyard, pony and Ox pulling, arts and crafts etc. Dubbed the largest agricultural fair in Vermont, it allows for farmers to showcase their crops and goods and share knowledge and also educate people on farming. This year, the fair is scheduled to be held from August 10th to 14th. Luckily, they're honouring passes from people who got tickets last year and couldn't attend due to the pandemic.

The Vermont state fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state. It is also the oldest fair. It showcases a wide range of agricultural activities, petting zoos for children, crafts, music and concerts and of course, the demolition derby races. The races are also an attraction for various citizens and tourists alike. The fair is scheduled to hold from August 17th to 21st, 2021. The Orleans County Fair in Barton has been around for the best part of 152 years. Agriculture being the forefront of this traditional fair, it has been active and doing justice to family funfair and entertainment. Spectacles include pig scrambling, wood carving, farming exhibition and sales of agricultural products. Due to the pandemic, the date for this year's fair is yet to be communicated but keep an eye out for it.

The Champlain Valley fair held at Essex junction in Vermont is one to keep an eye out for. The fair allows for joy rides, carnivals and festivities, farm products and animals, music and concerts and so much food. The fair would run from June 25th to June 27th, 2021. Tickets are already on sale right now.

The Tunbridge World's Fair located in Tunbridge has been running continuously since 1867. The only exception was in 1918 during the great flu pandemic and 2020 during the Covid 19 pandemic.(turns out only a pandemic can stop the fair.) The fair schedule runs from September 16th to 19th, 2021. Events include horse pulling, harness racing, swine show, live entertainment and many others.