Everything to Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Netflix Spy Series FUBAR
(From Menshealth) In a newsletter sent to followers Wednesday night, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced a deal with Netflix to acquire an original spy series, FUBAR, starring Arnold himself. (FUBAR is an acronym standing for either “Fucked Up Beyond All Repair” or “Fucked Up Beyond All Recognition”—Schwarzenegger is using both for the series.) The series was originally developed at Skydance Television and was announced late last year. Created by Nick Santora, the series features a father (Schwarzenegger) who, alongside his daughter (Monica Barbaro), learn they were in fact secret CIA operatives for years, a revelation throwing their relationship into doubt.www.98online.com