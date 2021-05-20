Louis “Wayne” Krieg obituary

Mr. Louis “Wayne” Krieg, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in Silex, MO to the late Alvin and Irene Meier Krieg. Mr. Krieg worked as Manager and CEO of several Co-op locations in Galva, IL, Troy, MO, and Dexter, MO. He enjoyed being out in the country and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Mr. Krieg worked on computers in his second career and was a political junkie. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church.