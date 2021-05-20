newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Louis “Wayne” Krieg obituary

By Murfreesboro.com
murfreesboro.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Louis “Wayne” Krieg, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born in Silex, MO to the late Alvin and Irene Meier Krieg. Mr. Krieg worked as Manager and CEO of several Co-op locations in Galva, IL, Troy, MO, and Dexter, MO. He enjoyed being out in the country and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Mr. Krieg worked on computers in his second career and was a political junkie. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church.

news.murfreesboro.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Obituaries
City
Troy, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Baseball#Computers#St Louis Cardinals#Northside Baptist Church#Christie Of Centralia#Woodfin Memorial Chapel#Mr Krieg#Great Grandson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...